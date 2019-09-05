Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.36 Million; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $13.32 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 28,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 266,285 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, down from 294,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 201,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 445,430 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73M, up from 243,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 5.80 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

