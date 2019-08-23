Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Holding in Abm Inds (ABM) by $4.98 Million; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Stock Price Declined

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 138,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.57M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 219,507 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,217 shares to 60,518 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 36,579 shares to 755,035 shares, valued at $34.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

