Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $2.39 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, East Coast Asset Management Lifted Position

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 230,060 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50M, down from 243,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Saipem’s Ba1 Rating With Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On Brazilian Corporates Following Sovereign Rating Action; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RISE IN INTEREST RATES REFLECTS HEALTHY GROWTH OF U.S. ECONOMY, IS A SIGN “THAT WE ARE MOVING OUT OF THE POST-CRISIS ERA OF LOW RATES”; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Abu Dhabi’s Credit Profile Supported By Healthy Public Finances And Oil And Gas Reserves; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SCF EQUIPMENT LEASING; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three Tranches And Confirms Two Tranches In 3 Spanish Abs-SME Deals; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Aa1 TO OREGON’S $140.2M GO BONDS, 2018 SER. A,; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Cvc Cordatus Loan Fund Vi Designated Activity Company; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa1 To Fort Bend County Mud 155, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Montgomery County Hoc Sf Mrb 2018 Series A And 2018 Series B Bonds; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

