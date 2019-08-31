Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding By $596,400; Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 28.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 7,100 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 18,130 shares with $1.52 million value, down from 25,230 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $24.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.42% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 19.33% above currents $152.79 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. See Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $184.0000 181.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $164.0000 162.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $159.0000 144.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gabelli \U0026 Co.

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $215.0000 205.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $173 Maintain

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity. $498,873 worth of stock was bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 18.12% above currents $77.38 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $8800 target in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl holds 0.08% or 4,350 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 37,163 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 429,251 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 57,465 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc holds 37,436 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Quantum Cap Mngmt accumulated 10,668 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity owns 16,134 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.6% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Financial Corp invested in 0.01% or 291 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.04% or 775,155 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 31,387 shares. Bridges Mgmt holds 5,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 127,395 shares to 1.64 million valued at $61.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 6,151 shares and now owns 100,550 shares. Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 694,316 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.48 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.