Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Marinemax (HZO) by $3.29 Million; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $7.36 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 173,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.08M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 134,873 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 44,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,467 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, down from 556,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $202.67. About 18.61M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 20/05/2018 – Germany uses its past to try and police hate speech on Facebook; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message’; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 28,267 shares to 126,061 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.67 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 15.19% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.79 per share. HZO’s profit will be $20.78M for 4.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 295.65% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 7,766 shares to 91,826 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 53,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

