Macquarie Group LTD Has Boosted Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 23,231 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS)’s stock rose 10.25%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.53 million shares with $81.24M value, up from 1.50 million last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd now has $3.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 143,670 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp has $67 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is 48.68% above currents $34.08 stock price. Targa Resources Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $57 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) latest ratings:

The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.54M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold Targa Resources Corp. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Korea Inv has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 3,875 shares. Invesco holds 249,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,053 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.03% or 1.21 million shares. Novare Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 15,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset accumulated 24,259 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.28% or 66,850 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 41,474 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 51,443 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 33 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Among 4 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited has $65 highest and $60 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is -2.44% below currents $63.04 stock price. WNS Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, February 18 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Wedbush.