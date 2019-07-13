Macquarie Group LTD Has Boosted Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Position By $1.33 Million; Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) stake by 11966.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 35,900 shares as Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)’s stock rose 12.57%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 36,200 shares with $1.36M value, up from 300 last quarter. Apogee Enterprises Inc now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 239,594 shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN

Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 22 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 14 reduced and sold holdings in Essa Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 4.74 million shares, down from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Essa Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. for 119,600 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 843,068 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.45% invested in the company for 59,243 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.34% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,777 shares.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 7,965 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) has risen 2.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education; 09/05/2018 – Sheikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa is the chairman of Bahrain’s semi-autonomous governmental agency Tamkeen, tasked with driving the kingdom’s economic development; 05/04/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Regional Meeting for District Leaders; 25/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation; 26/03/2018 – TEA SBOE Minutes: Statement by Commissioner Morath regarding ESSA plan approval; 23/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA – Equitable Participation in Title Programs; 30/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Idaho, Mississippi and Rhode Island’s ESSA State Plans; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Reporting and Recognition Committee; 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/04/2018 – ESSA BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21

More notable recent ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo’s Earnings Beat In Q2 2019 Reaffirms Strong Revenue And Profitability Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo’s Top Line Sparkles in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $5,034 activity.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $169.65 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apogee (APOG) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : ACN, WBA, MKC, CAG, SJR, PDCO, APOG, GMS, SKIS, SOL – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Apogee Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:APOG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APOG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 55,242 shares to 171,211 valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 13,060 shares and now owns 70,560 shares. Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 40,909 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 10,914 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 20 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Sei Invs owns 16,163 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 2,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 892 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advisors Lc. 37,010 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 23,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp holds 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) or 2.75 million shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Principal Finance Group accumulated 218,383 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). 9,091 were accumulated by Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd.