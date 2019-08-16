Macquarie Group LTD Decreased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Boston Partners increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 6.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.58 million, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.78M shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 38,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 874,220 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.16 million, down from 912,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $245.25. About 1.42 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 19.34 million shares to 24.06M shares, valued at $467.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.44M shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machy Inc (NASDAQ:TITN).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Resolute Energy (REN) Stockholders Approve Merger with Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) – StreetInsider.com” on February 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Stifel Says Energy Stocks Are Historically Cheap With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Is Transitioning To Large Scale Development As Planned – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What To Expect From Cimarex This Year And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 26,900 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 618,428 shares stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bridgewater Lp invested in 0.04% or 100,426 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Com owns 901 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 106,960 are owned by Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc reported 54,631 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 3,026 shares. Grace And White holds 0.79% or 47,418 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.26 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Optum Leads UnitedHealth Toward Growth – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 437,779 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $125.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 7,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 342,780 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 320,117 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.32% or 209,956 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 102,994 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 33,258 are held by Fdx Advsr Incorporated. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Company has 480,500 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Llc has 13,691 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 768 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 56,130 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 228,432 shares. Gyroscope Limited Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,430 shares. Wms Limited Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clarivest Asset Lc reported 2.17% stake. Moreover, Alps Incorporated has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,123 shares.