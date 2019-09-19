Macquarie Group LTD Cut Walmart (WMT) Stake By $1.55 Million; ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (ZENYF) SI Increased By 154.17%

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 25.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 14,082 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 40,690 shares with $4.50 million value, down from 54,772 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $334.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 1.32 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) had an increase of 154.17% in short interest. ZENYF’s SI was 6,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 154.17% from 2,400 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 1 days are for ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s short sellers to cover ZENYF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3337. About 30,426 shares traded or 818.66% up from the average. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company has market cap of $26.33 million. The firm primarily explores for graphite. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

