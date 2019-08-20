Macquarie Group LTD Cut Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $9.45 Million; Share Price Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $1.99 Million as Market Value Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 33,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,022 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 34,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $226.04. About 3.20M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 registrations zip past rivals in California; 13/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS EXCESSIVE AUTOMATION AT TESLA WAS A MISTAKE; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approved a new compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that could net him tens of billions over the next decade; 29/03/2018 – In a pair of internal emails obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla heads of engineering and production spell out measures designed to increase output to 300 or more Model 3s per day; 27/03/2018 – ‘Tesla is going to come roaring back’: Silicon Valley entrepreneur; 16/05/2018 – KDR:OFFTAKE PACT WITH TESLA; 30/03/2018 – Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot mode; 11/05/2018 – The NHTSA is the second federal agency to begin looking into the fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S in Fort Lauderdale

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $273.8. About 581,820 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bragg Financial Advsrs has invested 0.63% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Citizens Bankshares has 19,347 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com owns 1,426 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Adirondack owns 1,442 shares. Cardinal Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,627 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 1.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Of Vermont invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Natixis LP stated it has 94,336 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Accredited holds 2,397 shares. Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.5% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 33,498 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 42,630 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.52% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,730 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18,106 shares to 15 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 55,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,103 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 328,665 shares to 603,203 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 17,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 1,660 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 30,763 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.02% or 3,823 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Corporation has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 250 shares. Horseman Cap Mgmt accumulated 9,200 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 0.19% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15,641 shares. 1,007 were reported by Fred Alger Mngmt. 723 are owned by Rmb Capital Management Lc. Amer Rech And holds 0.01% or 162 shares in its portfolio. 17,100 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fiduciary invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 1,708 shares. Johnson reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.