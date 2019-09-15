Macquarie Group LTD Boosted Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by $404,800 as Shares Declined; Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 180,011 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 171,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 921,074 shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 131,046 shares to 286,138 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability has 67,890 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Com owns 91,644 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 0.87% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 139,950 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 2.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 138,784 shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bancshares Of America De holds 101.54 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt holds 1.16% or 44,657 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc accumulated 5,205 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenwood Gearhart owns 2.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 198,079 shares. Aspen Investment Management invested in 0.78% or 27,461 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mendel Money Mngmt holds 17,010 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 16,568 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $140.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 34,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 18,243 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 11,541 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 309,054 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 550,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley Incorporated holds 0.39% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 59,838 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,404 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 0.19% or 3.36 million shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 17,829 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 1.12M shares. Earnest Prns Ltd accumulated 130 shares. Natixis reported 0.13% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Cibc World has 0.05% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 2,212 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd has invested 0.12% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

