Macquarie Group LTD Boosted Its Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Holding by $3.10 Million; First Hawaiian Bank Has Raised Its Workday (WDAY) Position by $563,520

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,775 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 7,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $213.5. About 1.66 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 49,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.25 million, up from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 86,813 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS

