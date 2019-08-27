Macquarie Group LTD Boosted Its H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Position; Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Macquarie Group Ltd increased H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 96,674 shares as H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)’s stock rose 1.02%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.83M shares with $46.00 million value, up from 1.74 million last quarter. H & E Equipment Services Inc now has $821.19 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 114,233 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 36 funds opened new and increased positions, while 23 decreased and sold their equity positions in Artesian Resources Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 3.72 million shares, up from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Artesian Resources Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 27 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 404,926 are held by Northern Corp. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 27,670 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 84,108 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 502,724 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,120 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,000 shares. Whittier Tru Co owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 55,313 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 391,454 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 3,460 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 32,656 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Century stated it has 192,787 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 3.06 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services has $34 highest and $30 lowest target. $32’s average target is 40.29% above currents $22.81 stock price. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Friday, March 8 report.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did H&E Equipment Services’s (NASDAQ:HEES) Share Price Deserve to Gain 56%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 2,823 shares to 7,974 valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 16,236 shares and now owns 41,588 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 4,889 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix

Water Asset Management Llc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation for 81,229 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 84,015 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 0.3% invested in the company for 69,793 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.25% in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,663 shares.