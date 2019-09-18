MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Reaches $22.25 After 9.00% Down Move; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

The stock of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 337,915 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MACOM to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences; 02/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades MACOM To ‘B’; Outlook StableThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.47 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $20.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MTSI worth $132.30M less.

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 159 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 141 trimmed and sold stakes in Zayo Group Holdings. The investment professionals in our database now have: 184.70 million shares, down from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Zayo Group Holdings in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 9 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 80 Increased: 86 New Position: 73.

Twin Securities Inc. holds 7.41% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for 622,559 shares. Marlowe Partners Lp owns 368,154 shares or 7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tig Advisors Llc has 6.2% invested in the company for 4.35 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Omni Partners Llp has invested 5.33% in the stock. Freshford Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 868,973 shares.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.99 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 54.57 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.55 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.97 million shares or 1.75% less from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,474 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.16% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 24,000 shares. 16,170 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 56 shares. Product Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 118,200 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability owns 37,430 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 640,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 44,436 shares. Clearline Cap L P accumulated 1.03% or 139,017 shares. D E Shaw Co holds 2.67 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management has invested 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 12,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Comerica Bankshares stated it has 53,133 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity. OCAMPO JOHN L bought $1.33 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has $15 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is -35.60% below currents $22.25 stock price. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.