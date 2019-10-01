MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Reaches $20.68 After 7.00% Down Move; Kylin Management Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

The stock of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 285,049 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Macom; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 16/04/2018 – MACOM Comments on News of U.S. Department of Commerce Ban on Exports to ZTE; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.37 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $19.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MTSI worth $95.62 million less.

Kylin Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 45.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 295,600 shares with $50.09M value, down from 538,900 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $429.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $164.82. About 8.44 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 44.10% above currents $164.82 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 33.77 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity. OCAMPO JOHN L bought $1.33 million worth of stock.

Analysts await MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 216.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.11% EPS growth.