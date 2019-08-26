MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 17 2.32 N/A -2.32 0.00 STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.64 N/A 1.40 13.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.00% -23% -10.3% STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.94 beta. Competitively, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Its rival STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1.9 respectively. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and STMicroelectronics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $14.33, and a -24.42% downside potential. Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s consensus target price is $19.2, while its potential upside is 12.15%. The data provided earlier shows that STMicroelectronics N.V. appears more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.6% of STMicroelectronics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.87% 26.58% 44.37% 11.54% -7.97% 35.22% STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48%

For the past year MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. was more bullish than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Summary

STMicroelectronics N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various market, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.