Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Stock Price Rose While Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered by $9.74 Million Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Boosted by Aspiriant Llc

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 2.83 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 608,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The hedge fund held 314,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 923,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 338,494 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 02/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS- AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, ALL $160.0 MLN OF BORROWING AVAILABILITY REMAINED UNDRAWN AS OF MAY 9; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

