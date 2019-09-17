Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Stake Held by Needham Investment Management Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 438,579 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Macom; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TIAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5,938 shares to 3,789 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20,500 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity.