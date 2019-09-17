Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Holder Needham Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $1.58 Million as Valuation Rose; Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Jd Com (JD) Stake

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 117.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 187,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 346,382 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49 million, up from 159,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 3.96M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 136,711 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades MACOM To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 16/04/2018 – MACOM Comments on News of U.S. Department of Commerce Ban on Exports to ZTE; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MTSI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.97 million shares or 1.75% less from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 23,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn owns 27,709 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Lc holds 770,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 67,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 584,447 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 463,170 shares. Research holds 2.85M shares. Synovus Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). 17,474 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. 68,400 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 21,776 shares. 262,894 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 933,550 shares to 223,300 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aquantia Corp.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 72,113 shares to 4,416 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,721 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

