Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $530,860; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 1.76M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 53,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 40,795 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 93,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 17.54 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Ww Corp has 1.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc holds 0.18% or 14,004 shares. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Drexel Morgan And holds 26,265 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 138,609 shares. First Citizens Bancorp invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 52,310 shares. Fiera Capital invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bankshares Tru Of Newtown has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cadinha Ltd Llc, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,439 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2,994 shares. Carlson Cap holds 6,205 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Df Dent And holds 146,792 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,746 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc reported 2,404 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 17.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 5.36M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 224,336 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 105,819 shares. Grimes has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Washington Tru holds 104,616 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.01 million shares. Macnealy Hoover has 40,795 shares. Brandywine Trust Com holds 0.54% or 73,306 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.19% or 1.10M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% or 3,808 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.11% or 51,522 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Waters Parkerson Limited Com has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,585 shares to 39,396 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM) by 60,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036.