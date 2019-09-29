Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Trimmed Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Stake as Shares Rose; As 51Job (JOBS) Valuation Declined, Holder Fiera Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 34,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 306,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, up from 271,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 276,710 shares traded or 40.71% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 48.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 43,850 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 85,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 1.57 million shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 34,902 shares to 19,408 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advisors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 406,701 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 220,777 shares stake. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 169,022 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 20,510 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Parkside Bank And owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 74 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Eaton Vance Management holds 35,285 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 26,057 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Js Ltd Liability owns 26,800 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn reported 525 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage Inc owns 20,129 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).