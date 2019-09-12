Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $339,150 as Share Price Rose; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Share Price Declined, Horizon Investments Has Lowered by $2.62 Million Its Holding

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 45,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,127 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 70,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 9.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, down from 35,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 24.85M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 2,310 shares in its portfolio. 78,070 were reported by Somerset Trust. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regions owns 1.60M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 110,257 shares stake. Rwc Asset Llp has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Fin Svcs reported 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vermont-based M Kraus Company has invested 6.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Csat Investment Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 40,724 shares. Northstar Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 6,198 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 3.41% or 283,057 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Invest Management Limited Liability reported 62,186 shares stake. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.76% or 19,754 shares.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM) by 60,875 shares to 196,938 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,172 shares to 6,129 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 33,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Wealth Planning Lc has invested 3.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northpointe Capital Ltd reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 98,426 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 134,459 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 963,233 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 21,598 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 873,381 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2,970 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Optimum has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 66,472 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 860 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.76% or 43,245 shares. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.15M shares or 1.45% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.