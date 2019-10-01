Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $339,150; Monaker Group (MKGI) Shorts Raised By 9.32%

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 32,967 shares with $4.42M value, down from 35,517 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl

Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKGI) had an increase of 9.32% in short interest. MKGI’s SI was 141,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.32% from 129,800 shares previously. With 35,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s short sellers to cover MKGI’s short positions. The SI to Monaker Group Inc’s float is 2.52%. The stock increased 5.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 10,586 shares traded. Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) has declined 10.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MKGI News: 12/03/2018 Monaker Announces Key Updates to the Company’s Retail Online Travel Site NextTrip.com; Features Instant Booking of Alternative; 15/05/2018 – Monaker Launches NextTrip.BIZ, a Cloud-Based Corporate Travel Solution for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.55% above currents $139.03 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest reported 129,874 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) stated it has 666 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Company Ca holds 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 35.06 million shares. Guild Inv Management Inc accumulated 8,600 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ghp Invest reported 79,687 shares. Vista Cap Prtn holds 0.15% or 5,713 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland Company Inv Counsel Adv invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State has 4.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 263,290 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 84.34M shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,733 shares. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.91 million. It provides activities and tours at the destinations for travelers through its Maupintour products. It has a 5.56 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015.