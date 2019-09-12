Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Lifted Stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by $1.13 Million; Ameresco (AMRC) Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 83.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 14,379 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 7,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.33M market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 131,639 shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Division has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Co holds 7,612 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 37,267 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kcm Advsrs holds 1.25% or 120,693 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt reported 3,826 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs owns 7,196 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 1,180 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kistler holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,421 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Limited accumulated 198,041 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Covington Advsr Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,416 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 1.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca), California-based fund reported 3,474 shares.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,550 shares to 32,967 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 53,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,795 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameresco, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ameresco Helps Town of Westport, Massachusetts Transform Closed Landfill into Source of Renewable Energy and Revenue – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameresco to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ameresco, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Maximum Solar – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Mid-Point Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 06, 2019.