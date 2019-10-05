Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); Texas Permanent School Fund Upped Berkley W R (WRB) Holding by $2.13 Million

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 5,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,343 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 32,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 98,180 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 250 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.18% or 382,714 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.27% or 9.08 million shares in its portfolio. Roundview Ltd Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,661 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Seabridge Lc invested 1.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 15,671 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,030 were reported by Regent Invest Mgmt. Factory Mutual Ins has 0.56% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 14,991 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Accredited Incorporated has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery from Hurricane Dorian – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 17,524 shares to 299,304 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).