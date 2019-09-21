Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Increases Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS); Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Share Price Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Stake by $5.49 Million

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 5,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,343 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 18167.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 203,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 204,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 1,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 255,213 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,967 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.