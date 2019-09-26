Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Increased Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $867,600 as Stock Price Declined; As Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stock Value Declined, International Value Advisers Raised Its Stake by $837,027

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 2,800 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 1.79 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 17,524 shares to 299,304 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 63 shares to 1,063 shares, valued at $338.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 107,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).