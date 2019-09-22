Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $685,959 as Share Price Rose; Vigilant Capital Management Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.92 Million as Stock Rose

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 5,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, down from 10,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20M shares traded or 37.97% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (UNH) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 76,665 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, up from 68,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Llc has invested 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 41,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc owns 11,080 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 0.91% or 5,400 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 1.55% or 9,275 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Management Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,373 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intact Invest has 3,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 177,934 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 5,457 shares. Sky Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 1,284 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Limited Com has 1,570 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,468 shares to 120,697 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,585 shares to 39,396 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM) by 60,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,938 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,510 are owned by Towercrest Capital Management. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 0.23% or 5,253 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.21% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,789 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 754 shares. Private Advisors has 2,000 shares. Fundx Group Inc Lc reported 2,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt holds 0.81% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,418 shares. 48,000 were reported by Olstein Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 18,345 are held by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. Tokio Marine Asset Management stated it has 2,323 shares. The New York-based Sandhill Capital Lc has invested 0.07% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Financial Bank stated it has 0.1% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.34% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).