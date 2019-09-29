Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Raised Its 3M Co. (MMM) Stake by $1.13 Million; Market Value Declined; Doliver Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $964,722

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 83.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 14,379 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 7,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 41,600 shares to 43,850 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Republic Intl Corp has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 348,128 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 162 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability reported 638 shares. Sky Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 1.51% or 24,952 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 15,236 shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 10,735 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt invested in 14,477 shares. Opus Group Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 27,855 are owned by Goelzer Inv Mngmt. Truepoint Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hendershot Invs Inc has 1.86% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davenport Lc holds 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 209,477 shares. Scotia accumulated 51,870 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wellington Shields Ltd reported 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,225 shares to 21,120 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

