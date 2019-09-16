Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Decreased Its Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Stake; Salzhauer Michael Increased Keycorp New (KEY) Position By $1.81 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 214.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 106,195 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 155,595 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 49,400 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) stake by 48.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 41,600 shares as Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD)’s stock rose 55.42%. The Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 43,850 shares with $402,000 value, down from 85,450 last quarter. Diebold Nxdf Inc now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 524,290 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 13.93 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 11,585 shares to 39,396 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM) stake by 60,875 shares and now owns 196,938 shares. 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 38,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,393 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 25,712 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,937 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 71,292 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 101,897 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 40,079 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 221 shares. 6,637 are owned by Ameritas Investment Partners.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $92,882 activity. Shares for $47,224 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Maltese Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.37M shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 294,146 shares. 30,300 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Lc. Meritage Mngmt stated it has 258,753 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancshares And Company reported 19,000 shares. 1.53M were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.28% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 157,119 shares. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 425,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Communication reported 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Putnam Investments Limited Com accumulated 5.07 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Heritage holds 0.09% or 91,365 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 59,999 shares. Cls Ltd Company holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Salzhauer Michael decreased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 9,184 shares to 5,416 valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 56,957 shares and now owns 14,743 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.