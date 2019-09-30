Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Cut Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Position; Tegean Capital Management Has Cut By $2.25 Million Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $9.07 million value, down from 125,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $42.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 538,060 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) stake by 48.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 41,600 shares as Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD)’s stock rose 55.42%. The Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 43,850 shares with $402,000 value, down from 85,450 last quarter. Diebold Nxdf Inc now has $865.70M valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 748,605 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $92,882 activity. Shares for $45,658 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 134,559 shares. 360,124 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 26,057 shares. Sei Investments Co has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 17,018 shares. Primecap Ca owns 295,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt invested in 43,850 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 449,866 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 16.82% above currents $91.31 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Hold”. Jefferies upgraded the shares of COF in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.07% or 2.56 million shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Harris LP has 1.4% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8.40M shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 131,401 shares. American Assets Inv Ltd Company has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Intact Investment Mgmt stated it has 5,500 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Creative Planning reported 12,805 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 68,328 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Basswood holds 566,977 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 106,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 47,300 were reported by Bp Pcl. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,286 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 3.74M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd reported 1.89 million shares.