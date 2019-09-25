Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $569,178; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cahill Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $164.1. About 465,031 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 5,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,343 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 768,774 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Ohio-based Cap Ltd Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Germain D J Company Incorporated holds 12,088 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Limited Co has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3.31M shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 8,434 shares. 639,914 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moller Fin stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 2,550 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.58% or 91,967 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bell Bankshares accumulated 8,674 shares. Andra Ap has 24,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mai Management holds 0.08% or 9,786 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Invest Nj has invested 1.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,967 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Ltd holds 1.67% or 49,935 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eastern Bancorp reported 3,343 shares. 3,092 are owned by Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.43% or 16,950 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 38,079 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natl Pension Service invested in 734,416 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.25% or 16,047 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 122,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Communication reported 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 505 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 1.39 million shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd accumulated 2,616 shares. Capwealth Limited Company holds 1.56% or 105,328 shares.