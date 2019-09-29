Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $339,150; Stock Value Rose; Broderick Brian C Stake in Mastercard (MA) Cut by $531,168 as Shares Rose

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, down from 35,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25M, down from 48,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timkensteel Corp (Prn) by 955 shares to 3,045 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

