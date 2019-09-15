Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $867,600; Korea Investment Lifted Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $725,700

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 754,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.08M, up from 748,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,900 shares to 21,300 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,997 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 5.66M shares. Founders Capital Lc stated it has 3.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Endeavour Capital Advsrs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,687 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 34,399 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 92,340 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Llc accumulated 1,862 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Services has invested 6.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Family Office Lc holds 18,368 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Assocs reported 45,218 shares. Northern reported 9.45 million shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 27,286 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited owns 1.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 71,355 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.34% or 100,396 shares in its portfolio. 12,511 are owned by Convergence Investment Prns Lc. Boys Arnold And invested in 43,179 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd reported 12,794 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Sonata Cap Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.15% or 2,920 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cambridge Tru Company has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The California-based Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hanson Doremus Inv Management has invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Camarda Fincl Ltd Co reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Focused Wealth stated it has 1,562 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 59,850 are owned by Iowa Bancshares. Partnervest Advisory Services stated it has 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability holds 17,495 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 12,736 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 53,086 shares to 40,795 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.