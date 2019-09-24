Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $812,940 as Share Value Rose; Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined While Ruffer Llp Cut Its Position by $1.71 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 54,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% . The institutional investor held 465,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.36 million, down from 520,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 11,443 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 77.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 35,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 10,252 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, down from 45,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 2.68 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation has 2,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 25,644 shares stake. Melvin Mgmt Lp owns 1.50 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Communications Ltd owns 9,872 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications holds 11,400 shares. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,962 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited holds 6,817 shares. Trexquant Lp stated it has 0.37% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Victory Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 84,156 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 186,662 were accumulated by Wexford Cap Lp. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 232,273 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 59,649 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 17,735 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $54.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dow Inc by 283,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.95M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Lennar (LEN) to Sector Weight – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.96, from 3.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold MFNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.17 million shares or 44.89% less from 9.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.72% or 478,000 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 14,343 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 13,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Naples Advisors Limited Co reported 21,015 shares. Walthausen & Co Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Geode Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Moreover, Pnc Financial Gru has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 54,200 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 465,910 shares or 1.36% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 432,775 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Analysts await Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MFNC’s profit will be $3.76 million for 11.16 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Mackinac Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 200,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $22.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 161,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).