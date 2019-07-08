Mackinac Financial (MFNC) EPS Estimated At $0.33; CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (CWPWF) Sellers Decreased By 13.78% Their Shorts

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CWPWF) had a decrease of 13.78% in short interest. CWPWF’s SI was 1.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.78% from 1.89M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2034 days are for CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CWPWF)’s short sellers to cover CWPWF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0479 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 32.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. MFNC’s profit would be $3.53M giving it 12.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Mackinac Financial Corporation’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 19,964 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has risen 2.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac

Concord New Energy Group Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in engineering, procurement, construction, and equipment manufacturing activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $408.67 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Equipment Manufacturing; Power Plant Operation and Maintenance; and Investment in Power Plants. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. It is involved in the investment, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of wind and solar power plants; securing power resources in the renewable energy industry; manufacture of tower tube and gear box equipment for power business; and provision of technical and consultancy services, as well as funding in a form of sale and leaseback arrangement.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $170.45 million. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.