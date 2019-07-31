Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

We are contrasting Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial Corporation 16 3.09 N/A 0.94 16.84 Veritex Holdings Inc. 26 6.56 N/A 1.28 20.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Veritex Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Mackinac Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mackinac Financial Corporation and Veritex Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% Veritex Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta means Mackinac Financial Corporation’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Veritex Holdings Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mackinac Financial Corporation and Veritex Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57% and 51.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Mackinac Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Veritex Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mackinac Financial Corporation 1.47% 1.66% -0.06% 0.06% 2.06% 16.48% Veritex Holdings Inc. -0.15% 1.21% -3.75% 8.49% -10.74% 21.33%

For the past year Mackinac Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Veritex Holdings Inc.

Summary

Veritex Holdings Inc. beats Mackinac Financial Corporation on 10 of the 9 factors.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 10 branches located in Dallas. It also operates a mortgage office in Dallas. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.