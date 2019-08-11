Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mackinac Financial Corporation has 57.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Mackinac Financial Corporation has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mackinac Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 6.60% 0.80% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Mackinac Financial Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial Corporation N/A 16 16.31 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Mackinac Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mackinac Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

The peers have a potential upside of 104.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mackinac Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mackinac Financial Corporation -1.47% -3.39% 0.13% -2.84% -7.4% 12.82% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Mackinac Financial Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mackinac Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mackinac Financial Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mackinac Financial Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.