Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Comparison side by side

Both Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial Corporation 16 3.04 N/A 0.94 16.84 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.57 N/A 1.80 12.78

Demonstrates Mackinac Financial Corporation and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mackinac Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Mackinac Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial Corporation has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57% of Mackinac Financial Corporation shares and 48.1% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Mackinac Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mackinac Financial Corporation 1.47% 1.66% -0.06% 0.06% 2.06% 16.48% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 1.5% -0.65% 2.41% -9.48% 2.68% 5.31%

For the past year Mackinac Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. beats Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.