Mackenzie Financial Upped Its Bb&T (BBT) Position; Cpi Card Group (PMTS) Sellers Decreased By 1.78% Their Shorts

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 543.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 57,670 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 68,273 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 10,603 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $37.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Among 4 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, January 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III also bought $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 576,065 shares to 373,277 valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 277,992 shares and now owns 386,736 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 80,435 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 2.96 million shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 10,973 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il holds 251,855 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 910 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.69% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 41,643 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 1.26% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Korea Invest Corporation has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 464,005 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 14,290 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement owns 9,648 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 370,699 shares. Birmingham Management Al reported 7,309 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 396,478 shares.