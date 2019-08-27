Mackenzie Financial Upped By $564,186 Its Boston Beer (SAM) Holding; 8 Analysts Covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Boston Beer Inc (SAM) stake by 79.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 1,919 shares as Boston Beer Inc (SAM)’s stock rose 28.74%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 4,319 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 2,400 last quarter. Boston Beer Inc now has $5.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $7.97 during the last trading session, reaching $442.98. About 96,748 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM)

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 21.93% above currents $178.24 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 6. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. See Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $213.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $211.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $209.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line Initiates Coverage On

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 749,694 shares to 12,215 valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colliers Intl Group Inc stake by 212,011 shares and now owns 118,080 shares. Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,227 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 3,100 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp owns 25,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0% or 100 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 44 shares. Asset Incorporated owns 1,094 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 16,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,487 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 130,184 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 310 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 17,404 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $371.67’s average target is -16.10% below currents $442.98 stock price. Boston Beer had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boston Beer Inc (SAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.81 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 20.92 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 375,131 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21