Mackenzie Financial Stake In Polaris Inds (PII) Was Has Boosted; Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) by $635,000 as Shares Rose

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 432.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 108,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The hedge fund held 133,388 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 25,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 502,891 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest invested 0.08% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Whittier Tru Communications, California-based fund reported 6 shares. 28,380 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Limited. 16,079 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 190,549 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management holds 15,169 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,564 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 579,920 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 20,048 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 5,875 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 361,413 shares to 37,740 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 139,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,335 shares, and cut its stake in Altair Engr Inc.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Com Limited has 660 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.06% or 3,743 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,359 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 16,223 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 481,491 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westpac owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 47,998 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 47,588 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,578 shares. 200,148 are owned by Axa. Jericho Asset Lp holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 408,477 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks reported 50 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 568 shares. Geode Cap Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 729,876 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% or 15,590 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 62,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).