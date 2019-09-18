Mackenzie Financial Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; First National Trust Co Upped Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.42 Million as Valuation Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 35,754 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00M, up from 31,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $397.03. About 576,033 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 456,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $539.77 million, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,705 shares to 44,911 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 9,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP reported 1.94 million shares. The Florida-based Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Retail Bank reported 155,688 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 5.41 million shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 20,785 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Veritas Investment Management Llp reported 932,556 shares. Sol Cap Comm holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,119 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp invested in 107,667 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3.70M shares. Private Na holds 3.4% or 125,829 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 50,342 shares. Alyeska LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 169,259 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Lc holds 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 156,677 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 19.79M shares stake. United American Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 163,344 shares for 9.74% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft approves $40B buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 42,559 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested in 26,567 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 755 were reported by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Truepoint Inc invested in 0.02% or 645 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 79,100 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. The California-based Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.81% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jennison Associate Lc accumulated 82,753 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 952 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt invested in 4,810 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 26 shares. Wills Fincl Gp accumulated 16,154 shares. Sequoia Financial Llc accumulated 0.11% or 3,913 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for hypersonics project – Washington Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11,414 shares to 16,765 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,593 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.