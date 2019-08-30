Mackenzie Financial Raised Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $35.11 Million; Stephens Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Global Pmts (GPN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 173.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 438,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 691,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.48M, up from 252,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 521,600 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 53,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 50,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21,132 shares to 476,200 shares, valued at $39.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,347 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 0.02% stake. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Whittier Co holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Agf Inc has 0.69% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 448,378 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 64 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Co has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,466 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 15 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 418,751 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.04% or 752,346 shares. 680 were reported by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 2,330 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 225 shares stake. 2,200 were reported by Crawford Invest Counsel. Toth Advisory reported 2,000 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 201,388 shares to 47,528 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 741,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,469 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 51,596 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 43,058 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pitcairn Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,940 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 0.5% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 615,384 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 35,146 are owned by Maryland Capital Mgmt. Pacific Global Inv, California-based fund reported 9,895 shares. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 74,927 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Money Limited Liability Company reported 49,657 shares. Salem Cap Inc accumulated 19,104 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.46% or 14,695 shares.