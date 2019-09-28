Mackenzie Financial Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Has Decreased by $6.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Verizon Munications (VZ) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $501,600

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 272,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 422,572 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60 million, down from 695,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 1.54 million shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Munications Inc (VZ) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 269,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42M, up from 261,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Munications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 17.44M shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 54,465 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 27,975 were reported by Naples Global Advsrs Lc. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 510,800 shares stake. 86,042 were accumulated by E&G Ltd Partnership. Fdx Advisors owns 44,182 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has 0.42% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Birch Run Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.33% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 78,000 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 2.54M shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 5,510 are owned by Catalyst Limited Co. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 16,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 0.33% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 68,960 shares.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.74 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 264,979 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $55.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent And, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,091 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 95,287 are held by First Bank And Trust Commerce Of Newtown. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com reported 0.16% stake. Stewart Patten Co has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,312 shares. Beech Hill Inc holds 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 23,506 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 6,202 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,687 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 48,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First United Bancorp Tru has invested 1.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.5% or 146,761 shares. Camarda Fincl Lc holds 0.06% or 517 shares. 576,590 were reported by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,774 shares to 257,342 shares, valued at $31.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,167 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).