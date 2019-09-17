Mackenzie Financial Lowered Position in Casella Waste Sys (CWST) as Share Value Rose; Keycorp New (KEY) Share Price Rose While Camarda Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 93.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 112,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 7,401 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293,000, down from 120,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 136,852 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 8.45M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.65M for 29.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

