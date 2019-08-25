Mackenzie Financial Lowered Its Maximus (MMS) Holding; DELCATH SYS (DCTH) SI Increased By 3600%

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 48,059 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.81 million shares with $128.13M value, down from 1.85M last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 245,656 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Maximus (NYSE:MMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Maximus has $8300 highest and $7700 lowest target. $80’s average target is 5.51% above currents $75.82 stock price. Maximus had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Wells Fargo.