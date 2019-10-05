Mackenzie Financial Lifted Its Ralph Lauren (RL) Holding; Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Shorts Raised By 5.03%

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) stake by 105.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 611,058 shares as Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)’s stock declined 19.64%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.19 million shares with $135.06 million value, up from 577,937 last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corp now has $6.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.45. About 727,023 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) had an increase of 5.03% in short interest. FUN’s SI was 947,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.03% from 902,400 shares previously. With 221,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s short sellers to cover FUN’s short positions. The SI to Cedar Fair L.P.’s float is 1.73%. The stock decreased 4.42% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 2.48 million shares traded or 546.42% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 30,619 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Tyvor Cap Limited Com invested in 2,817 shares or 0.54% of the stock. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 28,870 shares. Edgestream LP holds 0.11% or 8,457 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 368,283 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 23,324 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.09% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 82,700 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 13,500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 2,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 49,000 shares stake. Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 0.92% stake. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $63.97 million activity. The insider Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold 71,428 shares worth $7.86M.

Among 6 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ralph Lauren has $15400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $122.83’s average target is 34.31% above currents $91.45 stock price. Ralph Lauren had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15400 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $12300 target. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) stake by 58,400 shares to 17,500 valued at $114,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 27,388 shares and now owns 1,796 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was reduced too.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated reported 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 71,910 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,240 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 386,700 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Stifel Financial holds 178,634 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 926,067 shares. Avenir holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 85,577 shares. Qs Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 28,588 shares. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 235 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.46% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 32,390 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 44,197 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 11,671 shares.