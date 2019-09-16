Mackenzie Financial Lifted Its Paccar (PCAR) Stake by $6.32 Million; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Position Raised by Park West Asset Management Llc

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 1577.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 323,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The hedge fund held 344,255 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 20,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 63,489 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 2911.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 89,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 92,070 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, up from 3,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 1.12 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 55,749 shares to 56,654 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 226,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,692 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil invested in 0% or 12 shares. City Hldgs stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Com has 301,854 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 984,979 shares. Raymond James Advisors accumulated 71,199 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Lc has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Comerica Bancshares owns 66,510 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 25,366 shares. King Luther Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 73 were reported by Jnba Advsr. Credit Suisse Ag reported 482,600 shares. Korea-based National Pension Ser has invested 0.12% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paccar (PCAR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioLife up 4% premarket on Novartis deal with SAVSU – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mustang Bio on board with BioLife’s CryoStor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SHU Portfolio: BioLife Solutions Marches On – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 116,121 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 71,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 3.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BLFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 6.36 million shares or 42.53% less from 11.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Company accumulated 0.09% or 11,932 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Co stated it has 13,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 466,008 shares. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 241,102 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 150,000 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 224,623 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 13,600 shares. 577 were reported by Dorsey Wright Assoc. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Citigroup holds 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) or 1,869 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 72 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 5,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 120,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 589 shares or 0% of the stock.