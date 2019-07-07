Mackenzie Financial Lifted Eni S P A (E) Holding; Cadinha & Co Has Increased Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding By $363,242

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Eni S P A (E) stake by 122.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 674,665 shares as Eni S P A (E)’s stock declined 2.78%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.23 million shares with $43.26 million value, up from 552,900 last quarter. Eni S P A now has $59.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 76,148 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 19.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.44% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 21/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT AND ITALY’S ENI MADE NO COMMERCIAL HYDROCARBON DISCOVERY AT MARIA-1 BLACK SEA WELL -SOURCE CLOSE TO OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – ENI CONFIRMS PRODUCTION GROWTH TARGET FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S ENI, RUSSIA’S LUKOIL WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 28 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 15.50 FROM EUR 15.20; RATING HOLD; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 05/04/2018 – Rigzone: Eni, Qatar Are Said to Hold Talks for Deal on Giant Mexico Field; 06/04/2018 – ENI SAYS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ALLEGED WRONGDOING IN RELATION TO OPERATIONS THAT ARE THE OBJECT OF PROSECUTOR INVESTIGATIONS, WILL COOPERATE WITH PROSECUTORS – SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – ENI BIDDING FOR 2 OFFSHORE OIL BLOCKS IN IVORY COAST: GOVT; 16/03/2018 – ENI SETS 2018 DIVIDEND OF 0.83 EUROS PER SHARE

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc acquired 1,501 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 119,003 shares with $28.82M value, up from 117,502 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $117.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 122,275 shares to 4,285 valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stake by 10,650 shares and now owns 84,250 shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

